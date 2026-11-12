Sri Lanka Customs Security Officer Nabbed for Bribery

A Sri Lanka Customs Security Officer has been taken into custody after being caught accepting a bribe, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) confirmed.

Investigating officers attached to the anti-corruption commission carried out the arrest following a complaint and subsequent investigation into the officer's conduct. The arrest marks yet another instance of law enforcement action against corrupt behaviour within Sri Lanka's customs service.

Anti-Corruption Body Steps In

CIABOC, the state body mandated to root out bribery and corruption across public institutions, launched the operation after receiving credible information that the customs official had been soliciting or accepting illicit payments. The officer was apprehended in the act, in what is commonly referred to as a sting or trap operation conducted by commission investigators.

Sri Lanka Customs, which operates under the Ministry of Finance, is responsible for regulating the flow of goods in and out of the country. Security officers within the department play a critical role in safeguarding ports and customs checkpoints, making any abuse of that authority a matter of serious public concern.

Wider Concerns Over Institutional Integrity

The arrest has renewed scrutiny over integrity standards within Sri Lanka Customs, an institution that has faced questions in the past regarding corruption and malpractice among its ranks. Anti-corruption campaigners have long called for stronger internal oversight mechanisms to deter such behaviour.

The arrested officer is expected to be produced before the relevant courts, where charges related to bribery are likely to be filed under Sri Lanka's Prevention of Bribery Act. CIABOC has the authority to prosecute such cases before the High Court.

Authorities have urged members of the public to report any instances of bribery or corruption involving public officials to CIABOC without delay.