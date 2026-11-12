President Dissanayake Tables 2025 Budget Charting Sri Lanka's Path from Stability to Expansion

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has presented Sri Lanka's budget for 2025 to Parliament, anchoring the fiscal plan around a forward-looking theme of transitioning the nation from a period of hard-won economic stability toward a broader phase of expansion and growth.

A Budget Built on Recovery

The budget presentation marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery journey, coming in the wake of the island nation's worst financial crisis in decades. President Dissanayake, who also holds the finance portfolio, used the occasion to signal that the government believes the most acute phase of economic hardship is now behind the country.

The overarching theme — moving from stability to expansion — reflects the administration's confidence that the foundational work of restoring fiscal discipline and rebuilding foreign reserves has reached a point where attention can now shift toward stimulating broader economic activity and improving the livelihoods of ordinary Sri Lankans.

Key Priorities of the Fiscal Plan

While full details of the budget allocations are being examined by lawmakers and policy analysts, the presentation is understood to place emphasis on:

Sustaining the economic stabilisation gains achieved through Sri Lanka's IMF programme

Driving investment and creating conditions for private sector-led growth

Improving public services and social protection for vulnerable communities

Strengthening state revenue without placing undue burden on citizens already under financial strain

A Critical Juncture for the Government

The budget represents one of President Dissanayake's most consequential policy statements since assuming office. His administration inherited an economy still navigating the aftermath of the 2022 sovereign debt default and the painful reforms that followed.

The shift in focus from stabilisation to expansion signals that the government is now prepared to look beyond crisis management and begin laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term development.

Sri Lanka's creditors, international partners, and the International Monetary Fund will be closely watching the budgetary commitments to ensure they remain consistent with the agreed reform programme that has been central to the country's debt restructuring process.

Public and Parliamentary Response

The budget is expected to face scrutiny both within Parliament and among civil society groups, with many Sri Lankans still feeling the pressure of elevated living costs and reduced purchasing power. Opposition parties are anticipated to question whether the expansion narrative is premature given the economic realities facing households across the country.

Nevertheless, the presentation of this budget under a theme of optimism and forward momentum represents a deliberate message from President Dissanayake's government — that Sri Lanka is turning a corner and that better days lie ahead for its people.

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