Four Buddhist Monks Including Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero Taken Into Custody Following Clash Near Ruwanwelisaya

Four Buddhist monks, including the well-known Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero, were taken into police custody following a clash that broke out near the sacred Ruwanwelisaya stupa in Anuradhapura, police have confirmed.

Incident at a Revered Site

The confrontation, which unfolded in close proximity to one of Sri Lanka's most venerated Buddhist monuments, prompted authorities to intervene and detain the four members of the clergy. Police have since disclosed details of the incident, though investigations remain ongoing.

The Ruwanwelisaya, a centuries-old stupa of immense religious and historical significance, draws thousands of devotees and pilgrims each year, making the incident particularly notable given the sanctity of the surroundings.

Police Confirm Detentions

Authorities confirmed that all four monks, including Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero, were taken in for questioning following the altercation. Police are continuing their inquiry into the circumstances that led to the clash and have indicated that further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

The detention of Buddhist monks in Sri Lanka is a sensitive matter, given the prominent role that the Sangha — the community of ordained monks — plays in the country's religious, cultural, and political life.

Public Reaction

The incident has drawn considerable public attention, with many Sri Lankans expressing concern over a confrontation taking place at such a spiritually significant location. Calls have emerged from various quarters urging calm and restraint while authorities complete their investigation.

Further details are expected to be released by police as the inquiry advances.

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