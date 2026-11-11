Sri Lanka Post Dominant 404/4 as De Silva and Kusal Mendis Blaze Centuries

Sri Lanka delivered a commanding batting performance, reaching an imposing 404 for 4 wickets as two of their brightest stars, Pathum Nissanka De Silva and Kusal Mendis, each struck magnificent centuries to put the hosts in a position of strength.

Twin Centuries Power Sri Lanka to Mammoth Total

The Lankan top order was in imperious form as both De Silva and Kusal Mendis played innings of the highest quality, anchoring the innings and building a total that placed Sri Lanka firmly in the driver's seat. The pair's contributions were instrumental in guiding the side past the 400-run mark, a milestone that underlines the depth and firepower now present in the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

The innings reflected a growing confidence within the Sri Lankan batting unit, with both centurions displaying a blend of discipline and aggressive intent that kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk rate throughout the duration of their time at the crease.

A Statement of Intent

Reaching 404 for the loss of only four wickets is a testament to the solidity of Sri Lanka's batting order. The fact that four wickets remained in hand at the close of their innings means the lower order did not need to contribute significantly, further highlighting the dominance of the top batters on the day.

The performances of De Silva and Kusal Mendis will provide enormous confidence to the team and their supporters, signalling that Sri Lankan cricket continues to produce batters capable of producing match-defining innings at the highest level.

Cricket fans across the island will be eagerly watching to see how the opposition responds to what is a highly challenging target set by a Sri Lankan side firing on all cylinders.

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