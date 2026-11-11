Malnourished Baby Elephant Rescued from Yala, Transferred to Udawalawe Transit Home
A young male elephant calf, estimated to be approximately one month old, has been admitted to the Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home following a rescue operation carried out on November 7 at the Yala National Park.
The calf, found to be in a malnourished condition, was retrieved from the wild and transported to the renowned transit facility, which has long served as a haven for orphaned and distressed elephant calves across Sri Lanka.
Rescue Operation Underway
Wildlife authorities responded to the situation after the infant elephant was discovered in a vulnerable state within the Yala reserve. At such a tender age, a calf separated from its mother or herd faces extremely slim chances of survival in the wild without urgent human intervention and proper veterinary care.
The Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home, managed by the Department of Wildlife Conservation, is well equipped to care for rescued calves of this nature, providing round-the-clock feeding, medical attention, and a structured environment designed to eventually rehabilitate elephants back into the wild.
A Critical Period for the Calf
At just one month old, the calf remains heavily dependent on milk for nutrition, making its malnourished state a serious concern for attending veterinary staff. Officials are closely monitoring the animal's condition as it undergoes initial treatment and stabilisation at the transit home.
Sri Lanka is home to a significant population of the Asian elephant, a species listed as endangered, and facilities such as the Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home play a vital role in conservation efforts across the island.
- The calf is approximately one month old and male
- It was rescued from Yala National Park on November 7
- The animal was found in a malnourished condition
- It has been transferred to the Udawalawe Elephant Transit Home for care
Wildlife conservation authorities have not yet disclosed the specific circumstances under which the calf became separated from its herd. Further updates on the animal's health and progress are expected to be released in the coming days.
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these transit home staff are doing gods work honestly
where was the mother? goverment should investigate properly
poor baby, hope Udawalawe team can save him
they have good record no, most calves they took survived