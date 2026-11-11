Colombo Roads Submerged as Heavy Downpours Bring Traffic to a Standstill

Heavy rainfall has triggered widespread flooding across multiple roads in Colombo, causing significant traffic congestion and leaving thousands of motorists stranded, according to Police.

The downpours, which inundated several key thoroughfares across the capital, brought movement along affected routes to a near standstill, with vehicles struggling to navigate the waterlogged stretches.

Authorities have confirmed that the flooding led to considerable disruption for commuters, with delays reported across various parts of the city as rainwater accumulated on roads faster than drainage systems could manage.

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution when travelling through affected areas and to avoid flooded roads where possible. Residents in low-lying neighbourhoods are also advised to remain vigilant as conditions continue to evolve.

Sri Lanka's meteorological conditions during the rainy season frequently place immense pressure on Colombo's ageing drainage infrastructure, with urban flooding remaining a recurring challenge for city authorities and residents alike.

Further updates are expected from Police and relevant municipal authorities as the situation develops.

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