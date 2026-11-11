Climate Crisis Looms: Rising Heat Could Wipe Out 145,000 Sri Lankan Jobs by 2040

Heat Stress Poses Growing Threat to Sri Lanka's Workforce

Sri Lanka faces the prospect of losing up to 145,000 jobs by the year 2040 as rising temperatures driven by climate change increasingly threaten the productivity and safety of outdoor and heat-exposed workers, according to recent findings on the island nation's labour vulnerability.

Who Is Most at Risk?

The sectors most susceptible to heat-related job losses are those that rely heavily on outdoor physical labour, including agriculture, construction, and fishing — industries that form the backbone of livelihoods for millions of Sri Lankan families, particularly in rural communities.

Workers in these fields are often exposed to prolonged periods of intense heat with little or no protection, making them highly vulnerable as average temperatures continue to climb across the region. Heat stress not only reduces a worker's capacity to perform physically demanding tasks but also poses serious risks to their long-term health.

A Deepening Economic Concern

The projected job losses represent a significant economic challenge for Sri Lanka, which is still navigating recovery from a devastating financial crisis. Labour force disruptions on this scale could place additional strain on household incomes, deepen rural poverty, and slow progress across key productive sectors of the economy.

Climate scientists and economists have warned that without meaningful intervention, the compounding effects of heat exposure on worker health and productivity could translate into broader macroeconomic setbacks for the country.

The Urgent Need for Adaptation

Experts emphasise that Sri Lanka must move swiftly to adopt heat adaptation strategies to protect its workforce. Recommended measures include:

Introducing revised working-hour regulations to avoid peak heat periods during the day

Investing in shade structures and cooling facilities at outdoor work sites

Strengthening occupational health policies to include heat stress guidelines

Expanding social protection programmes for workers in vulnerable sectors

Rising temperatures are not a distant threat — for Sri Lanka's outdoor workers, the impact is already being felt, and the window for effective action is narrowing.

A Call to Policymakers

As global climate negotiations continue and Sri Lanka advances its own national climate commitments, advocates are urging the government to place the protection of heat-vulnerable workers at the centre of its climate adaptation agenda. Failure to do so, they warn, could translate into irreversible human and economic costs well before the 2040 deadline arrives.

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