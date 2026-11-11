DMC Warns of Heavy Rainfall Across Sri Lanka From November 13 to 15

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has issued a formal warning to the public, cautioning that heavy rainfall is expected to impact several regions across Sri Lanka during the period of November 13 to 15.

Widespread Rainfall Expected

Authorities have urged residents in potentially affected areas to remain vigilant as the country braces for another bout of intense wet weather. The DMC warning signals a continuation of the adverse climatic conditions that have already been troubling parts of the island in recent weeks.

The three-day weather alert comes as Sri Lanka enters a particularly vulnerable period of its annual rainfall calendar, with the northeast monsoon season bringing sustained precipitation to multiple provinces.

Public Urged to Take Precautions

The DMC has called on communities living in low-lying areas, riverbanks, and landslide-prone hillside zones to exercise heightened caution throughout this period. Residents are advised to:

Monitor official weather updates regularly from the Department of Meteorology

Avoid unnecessary travel to flood-prone or mountainous areas

Keep emergency contact numbers readily accessible

Secure property and belongings in areas susceptible to flooding

Disaster Preparedness Remains Critical

The DMC continues to coordinate with relevant government agencies and local authorities to ensure emergency response mechanisms are in place ahead of the forecast adverse weather. Communities are encouraged to report any signs of flooding, landslides, or structural damage to local authorities without delay.

Sri Lanka has experienced significant damage to infrastructure and livelihoods in previous rainy seasons, making early warnings and public preparedness essential components of disaster risk reduction across the country.