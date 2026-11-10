Vietjet Expands Sri Lanka–Vietnam Air Links with New Direct Hanoi Routes

Budget carrier opens bookings on latest Sri Lanka–Vietnam corridor

Vietnamese low-cost airline Vietjet has announced the launch of new direct routes connecting Sri Lanka with Hanoi, strengthening air connectivity between the two countries and opening fresh opportunities for travellers and businesses on both sides.

The new routes mark a significant step in deepening aviation ties between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, offering passengers a more convenient and affordable option to travel between the two nations. Bookings for the new Hanoi services are now open, allowing travellers to begin planning their journeys ahead of the scheduled launch.

Growing demand drives expansion

The move by Vietjet reflects growing demand for direct air links between South Asia and Southeast Asia, as tourism and trade between Sri Lanka and Vietnam continue to gather momentum. The addition of Hanoi as a destination complements existing connectivity and broadens the choice available to Sri Lankan travellers looking to explore Vietnam beyond its southern hub.

For Vietnamese visitors, the new routes also provide a more direct gateway to Sri Lanka, a destination that has been steadily rebuilding its tourism sector and attracting increasing numbers of international arrivals in recent years.

What travellers need to know

The new routes connect Sri Lanka with Hanoi, Vietnam's capital.

Bookings are currently open through Vietjet's standard reservation channels.

The service adds to existing air links between Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

The expansion by Vietjet is expected to be welcomed by the Sri Lankan tourism and business communities, as improved regional connectivity remains a key priority for the country's economic recovery and growth strategy.

Stronger air links between Colombo and Hanoi are poised to benefit both leisure travellers and those with commercial interests across the two countries.

Passengers interested in the new Hanoi routes are encouraged to check availability and secure seats early, as demand for newly launched international services from Sri Lanka has historically been strong.