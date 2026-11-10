Former Finance Minister Calls on HSBC to Reverse Decision to Exit Sri Lanka

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has appealed to global banking giant HSBC to reconsider its decision to close its operations in Sri Lanka, urging the bank to remain committed to the island nation's recovering economy.

A Plea to Retain a Major Financial Institution

Karunanayake, who has held senior roles in Sri Lanka's financial and economic governance, reached out to HSBC leadership expressing concern over the potential impact that the bank's departure could have on Sri Lanka's financial sector and broader economic landscape.

HSBC, one of the world's largest and most recognisable banking institutions, has signalled plans to wind down its local operations in Sri Lanka — a move that has drawn attention from both the business community and political figures across the country.

Economic Implications for Sri Lanka

The closure of HSBC's Sri Lankan operations would mark a significant development at a time when the country is working to rebuild investor confidence following its unprecedented economic crisis in 2022. International banking presence is widely regarded as a key indicator of economic stability and foreign investor sentiment.

Critics and industry observers have warned that the exit of a globally respected institution such as HSBC could send an unwelcome signal to overseas investors who are closely watching Sri Lanka's recovery trajectory.

Calls for Continued Engagement

Karunanayake's intervention reflects growing unease among local stakeholders about the sustainability of Sri Lanka's efforts to attract and retain international financial institutions. His appeal underscores the importance of maintaining strong ties with global banking networks as the country continues its path toward economic stabilisation.

As of yet, HSBC has not issued a formal public response to the former minister's request. It remains to be seen whether the bank will revisit its decision in light of such appeals from prominent Sri Lankan figures.