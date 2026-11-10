Sri Lanka CERT Clinches Women in Cyber Award 2026 at UN Headquarters

Sri Lanka's Computer Emergency Readiness Team, known as Sri Lanka CERT, has claimed a prestigious international honour at the Women in Cyber Awards 2026, held at the United Nations Headquarters, marking a significant milestone for the country's cybersecurity community.

A Landmark Achievement on the Global Stage

The recognition places Sri Lanka CERT among an elite group of organisations acknowledged for their commitment to advancing women's participation and leadership within the global cybersecurity sector. The ceremony, hosted at the iconic UN Headquarters, drew attention from leading figures across the international technology and security landscape.

The award reflects the growing stature of Sri Lanka's digital security infrastructure and the meaningful contributions being made by women professionals within the organisation. It signals that Sri Lanka is not only keeping pace with global cybersecurity standards but is also being recognised for championing inclusivity within the field.

Recognition for Progress in Cybersecurity Inclusion

Sri Lanka CERT, which operates under the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka, plays a central role in safeguarding the nation's digital ecosystem. The organisation responds to cyber threats, coordinates national incident response efforts, and works to build cybersecurity awareness across both public and private sectors.

Winning this award at a United Nations platform underscores the international community's acknowledgement of Sri Lanka CERT's efforts to create an inclusive environment where women can thrive in cybersecurity roles — a field historically dominated by men.

A Proud Moment for Sri Lanka

The achievement is being celebrated as a source of national pride, demonstrating that Sri Lanka's technology sector is making strides not only in technical excellence but also in gender equity and professional empowerment. Industry observers have noted that such international recognition could inspire a new generation of Sri Lankan women to pursue careers in cybersecurity and related technology fields.

Sri Lanka CERT's win at the Women in Cyber Awards 2026 stands as a testament to the dedication and talent of its team, and to the broader commitment of Sri Lanka's ICT sector to building a more diverse and resilient digital future.