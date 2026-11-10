Sri Lanka Struggle Against Pakistan's Bowling on Day Two Morning Session of First Test

Tough Morning for Sri Lanka in Multan

Sri Lanka faced a challenging first session on the second day of the opening Test match against Pakistan, as the home side's bowlers made early inroads to put the visitors under significant pressure.

Pakistan Assert Dominance in Morning Exchanges

Pakistan's bowlers came out with intent in the morning session, exploiting the conditions at the Multan Cricket Stadium to keep Sri Lanka's batters on the back foot. The disciplined bowling attack gave very little away, forcing the Sri Lankan top order to work hard for every run scored.

Sri Lanka, tasked with building a competitive total, found it difficult to establish any meaningful partnerships as wickets fell at regular intervals throughout the session. Pakistan's seamers and spinners combined effectively, maintaining tight lines and lengths that restricted the flow of runs and created consistent opportunities.

Key Moments from the Session

Pakistan's bowlers made early breakthroughs, dismantling Sri Lanka's top order.

Sri Lankan batters struggled to find their footing against disciplined home bowling.

Run-scoring was difficult, with the pitch offering assistance to the bowlers.

Pakistan held the upper hand as the session concluded.

Sri Lanka Face Uphill Battle

Heading into the afternoon session, Sri Lanka face a stern examination of their batting depth and resolve. The Lions will need a significant recovery effort if they are to post a total that keeps them competitive in this first Test.

Cricket fans back home in Sri Lanka will be watching closely as the team looks to dig deep and mount a response in what promises to be a highly competitive Test series between these two Asian cricket nations.

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