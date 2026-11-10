Japan Provides Rs. 2.08 Billion Grant to Boost Sri Lanka Navy's Fleet with 25 New Patrol Boats

Japan has extended a substantial financial grant worth Rs. 2.08 billion to Sri Lanka, earmarked for the procurement of 25 patrol boats intended to strengthen the operational capacity of the Sri Lanka Navy.

A Strategic Show of Support

The generous contribution underscores the deepening bilateral ties between Japan and Sri Lanka, with Tokyo continuing to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the island nation's maritime security infrastructure. The grant reflects Japan's broader strategic interest in maintaining stability and security across the Indian Ocean region.

Strengthening Naval Capabilities

The 25 patrol boats funded through this grant are expected to significantly enhance the Sri Lanka Navy's ability to monitor and secure the country's vast maritime boundaries. Sri Lanka's geographic position in the heart of the Indian Ocean makes robust naval patrol capabilities a critical national priority.

Total grant value: Rs. 2.08 billion

Number of patrol boats to be acquired: 25

Recipient: Sri Lanka Navy

Donor nation: Japan

Reinforcing Long-Standing Ties

Japan has long been one of Sri Lanka's most reliable development partners, providing assistance across a wide range of sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, and disaster management. This latest defence-oriented grant adds a new dimension to the partnership, signalling growing cooperation in the area of maritime security.

The Sri Lanka Navy plays a vital role not only in national defence but also in combating illegal fishing, human smuggling, and drug trafficking in Sri Lankan waters. The addition of 25 new patrol vessels is expected to greatly bolster these efforts, enabling faster response times and broader coverage across the country's exclusive economic zone.

The grant is seen as a timely boost for the Sri Lanka Navy as it continues to modernise its fleet and expand its operational reach across the Indian Ocean.

Further details regarding the timeline for delivery of the patrol boats and the specific specifications of the vessels are anticipated to be announced by the relevant authorities in due course.