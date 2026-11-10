Nearly 1.5 Million Sri Lankans Projected to Require Food Assistance Through May 2027

As many as 1.49 million Sri Lankans may require food assistance through to May 2027, according to the latest projections, highlighting the continuing humanitarian challenges facing the island nation in the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades.

A Persistent Crisis

The figure underscores the lingering impact of Sri Lanka's devastating economic collapse, which pushed millions of families into hardship through soaring food prices, fuel shortages, and widespread unemployment. While the country has taken significant steps toward macroeconomic stabilisation, the recovery has yet to translate into meaningful relief for the most vulnerable segments of the population.

Food insecurity remains concentrated among low-income households, particularly in rural and estate communities where access to stable livelihoods continues to be limited. Families in these areas have faced persistent difficulties in meeting their daily nutritional needs, even as broader economic indicators have shown modest improvement.

The Scale of Need

The projection of up to 1.49 million people requiring food support represents a significant portion of Sri Lanka's population and signals that humanitarian assistance programmes must remain active and adequately funded well into 2027.

Low-income rural households remain among the most affected groups

Estate communities continue to face disproportionate food insecurity

Urban poor populations also feature prominently among those in need

Call for Sustained Action

Aid organisations and government authorities are being urged to maintain and strengthen food assistance programmes to bridge the gap between economic recovery at the national level and genuine relief at the household level.

The road to economic recovery does not automatically translate into food security for the most marginalised communities, and targeted interventions remain critical.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path toward fiscal stability under its International Monetary Fund recovery programme, observers stress that social protection measures must keep pace with broader reform efforts to ensure that no citizen is left behind during the transition period.

The government and international partners are expected to coordinate ongoing assessments of food security conditions to adjust the scale and scope of assistance as circumstances evolve ahead of the May 2027 outlook period.