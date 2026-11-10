Pakistan Tighten Grip on Second Test as Sri Lanka Struggle in Reply to Mammoth 434

Pakistan firmly seized control of the match on Day Two as Sri Lanka found themselves in deep trouble, reaching 114 for three wickets in response to Pakistan's imposing first innings total of 434, which was declared closed by the visiting side.

Pakistan's Declaration Sets a Daunting Target

After posting a commanding 434 runs before declaring their first innings, Pakistan put Sri Lanka under immediate pressure, setting the home side a massive task simply to avoid the follow-on. The declaration signalled Pakistan's clear intent to press for a result, leaving Sri Lanka's batters with a mountain to climb across the remaining days of the Test.

Sri Lanka Batters Struggle Under Pressure

Sri Lanka's top order was unable to weather the Pakistani bowling attack with any great comfort, losing three wickets for just 114 runs by the close of play on the second day. The collapse will cause considerable concern for Sri Lanka's coaching staff and supporters alike, with the lower-middle order now facing the difficult challenge of rebuilding the innings.

Pakistan's bowlers were disciplined and persistent throughout the Sri Lankan reply, exploiting both pitch conditions and any technical frailties on offer, keeping the run rate subdued while regularly threatening the wicket column.

Pakistan Firmly in the Driver's Seat

With a first innings lead of 320 runs and seven Sri Lankan wickets still in hand as stumps were drawn, Pakistan hold an overwhelming advantage heading into Day Three. Sri Lanka will need a remarkable batting effort from their remaining batters to drag themselves back into contention and deny Pakistan what would be a significant Test victory.

All eyes will be on the Sri Lankan dressing room as the team looks to regroup and mount a meaningful resistance when play resumes.