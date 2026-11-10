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Pakistan Tighten Their Grip on Sri Lanka as Fresh Faces Shine in Rawalpindi Test

10 Nov 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
3 Comments

Pakistan put Sri Lanka under significant pressure in the Rawalpindi Test as debutants stepped up to leave a memorable mark on their first appearances at international level.

Pakistan Assert Dominance

The hosts managed to turn the screw on their visitors in what has been a closely watched encounter at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with Pakistan's bowlers and batters combining to place Sri Lanka in a difficult position during the match.

The contest proved to be a testing one for the Sri Lankan side, who found themselves under sustained pressure as Pakistan looked to press home their advantage on home soil.

Debutants Make Their Presence Felt

Among the key talking points of the match was the impressive showing from players making their Test debuts for Pakistan. The newcomers seized the opportunity to announce themselves on the international stage, contributing meaningfully to their side's strong showing against the touring Sri Lankans.

Such performances from fresh talent will be particularly encouraging for Pakistan's team management, signalling a healthy depth of ability coming through the ranks.

Sri Lanka Face Uphill Battle

For Sri Lanka, the challenge now is to regroup and find a response to Pakistan's growing dominance in the match. The touring side will need to draw on experience and discipline if they are to avoid a difficult result in Rawalpindi.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be watching closely as their national side attempts to mount a comeback in what has become a testing assignment on Pakistani soil.

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Hashini Madushani 10 Nov 2026

these pakistan debutants outplayed our experienced guys, embarrassing

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Suresh Wijesinghe 10 Nov 2026

our batting is a joke men, same mistakes every single time

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Nadeesha Kumari 10 Nov 2026

exactly and selectors still picking same ppl no changes

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