Kadugannawa–Ganethenna Road Shut Overnight After Dangerous Rockfall on A1 Highway

Motorists travelling along the Colombo–Kandy A1 main road are advised to seek alternative routes after a rockfall forced authorities to close the stretch between Kadugannawa and Ganethenna, with the road expected to remain shut until 6.00 AM tomorrow.

Key Route Blocked

The closure affects one of Sri Lanka's most heavily used arterial roads, connecting the country's commercial capital Colombo to the hill capital Kandy. The rockfall, which struck the Kadugannawa–Ganethenna section of the A1 highway, prompted an immediate shutdown as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of road users.

Authorities have confirmed that the road will not reopen before 6.00 AM the following morning, as clearance and safety assessment work is expected to continue through the night.

Travellers Urged to Plan Ahead

Drivers heading between Colombo and Kandy are strongly encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and allow additional time if using alternate routes. The closure is likely to cause significant disruption, particularly for heavy vehicles, intercity buses, and freight transport that rely on this corridor on a daily basis.

Rockfalls along the Kadugannawa pass are not uncommon, especially during periods of heavy rainfall, as the region features steep terrain and rocky hillsides that become increasingly unstable when saturated with water.

Stay Updated

Members of the public are advised to monitor official announcements from the Road Development Authority and relevant government agencies for updates on the reopening of the road. Travellers are urged to exercise caution even after the route is cleared, as residual debris and unstable surfaces may still pose a risk in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

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