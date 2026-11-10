Sri Lanka Remittances Rise 3.3% to $735.6 Million in September, Record High Expected in 2026

Worker remittances flowing into Sri Lanka climbed 3.3 percent year-on-year to reach US$735.6 million in September, according to the latest available data, with analysts suggesting the country is on course to post a record high in inflows by 2026.

Steady Growth in Overseas Worker Contributions

The September figures underscore the continued importance of Sri Lanka's overseas workforce as a critical pillar of the national economy. Remittances have long served as a vital source of foreign exchange for the island nation, helping to stabilise the balance of payments and support household incomes across the country.

The 3.3 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year reflects sustained demand for Sri Lankan labour in key destination markets, including Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Western Europe, and parts of Asia.

Record High Projected for 2026

Economists monitoring Sri Lanka's external sector have indicated that the upward trajectory in remittance flows, if maintained, could push annual figures to a record high by 2026. The projection comes as Sri Lanka continues its broader economic recovery following the severe foreign exchange crisis that crippled the country in 2022.

Strong remittance performance has been among the brightest spots in Sri Lanka's post-crisis economic story, providing the Central Bank with much-needed foreign currency reserves and offering a degree of resilience against external shocks.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

For ordinary Sri Lankans, remittances represent far more than a macroeconomic statistic. Millions of families across the country depend on money sent home by relatives working abroad to meet daily expenses, fund education, and service debt.

Remittances contribute significantly to Sri Lanka's gross domestic product each year.

The Gulf region remains the largest source of worker remittance inflows.

Increased formal channel usage has been encouraged by government and central bank initiatives following the 2022 crisis.

Authorities have in recent years taken steps to incentivise overseas workers to channel funds through official banking routes rather than informal networks, a move credited with boosting recorded inflow figures.

Outlook

With global labour demand remaining relatively firm and Sri Lanka's diaspora continuing to expand, the outlook for remittance inflows appears positive heading into 2025 and beyond. Should current growth rates hold, the country's annual remittance total could surpass previous records well ahead of earlier forecasts, offering a significant boost to the nation's foreign reserves and broader economic recovery programme.