Government Reaffirms Commitment to Turning SriLankan Airlines Into a Profitable Carrier

The government has reiterated its determination to steer SriLankan Airlines toward financial sustainability, with Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Nalinda Jayatissa affirming that returning the national carrier to profitability remains a firm priority.

A National Carrier Under Scrutiny

SriLankan Airlines has long been a source of financial concern for successive governments, accumulating significant losses over the years and placing a considerable burden on the state. The airline's performance has frequently drawn public and parliamentary debate, with many questioning the viability of continued government support without a clear turnaround strategy.

Against this backdrop, Minister Jayatissa's remarks signal that the current administration is not prepared to abandon the national carrier, but rather intends to implement measures aimed at placing it on a sound economic footing.

Government's Position

Speaking in his capacity as Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Jayatissa made clear that transforming SriLankan Airlines into a profitable operation is not merely an aspiration but a commitment the government stands behind. His comments reflect a broader effort by the administration to address the structural and operational challenges that have historically plagued the airline.

The government's renewed focus on the airline comes at a time when Sri Lanka is navigating a gradual economic recovery following one of the most severe financial crises in the country's post-independence history.

What It Means for Sri Lanka

For many Sri Lankans, the national airline carries both economic and symbolic importance. A profitable SriLankan Airlines would not only reduce the fiscal drain on public funds but also strengthen the country's connectivity with key international markets, supporting tourism and trade — two pillars critical to the island nation's economic revival.

Industry observers will be watching closely to see what concrete steps the government outlines in the coming months to back up its stated commitment with actionable reform.

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