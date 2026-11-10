Rockfall Disrupts Colombo–Kandy Highway at Kadugannawa

A rockfall has been reported along the Colombo–Kandy main road in the Kadugannawa area, police confirmed, raising concerns about the safety of one of Sri Lanka's most heavily travelled highways.

Authorities said soil and rocks came down onto the road, posing a significant hazard to motorists passing through the stretch. The Kadugannawa area, known for its steep terrain and winding mountain passes, is particularly vulnerable to such incidents, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

Key Route Affected

The Colombo–Kandy main road serves as a vital artery connecting the country's commercial capital with the hill country, carrying a high volume of both private vehicles and heavy transport throughout the day. Any obstruction along this corridor can cause widespread delays and disruption for commuters, traders, and tourists alike.

Police have been alerted to the situation, and authorities are expected to assess the extent of the rockfall and take necessary steps to clear the affected section and ensure the safety of road users.

Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution

Drivers travelling along the Colombo–Kandy road are advised to remain vigilant and follow any traffic management instructions issued by police at the scene. Those who can avoid the area during clearing operations are encouraged to consider alternative routes until the road is confirmed safe for normal use.

Incidents of this nature serve as a reminder of the ongoing need for regular monitoring and maintenance of mountain road corridors, particularly as Sri Lanka enters seasons associated with increased rainfall and unstable ground conditions.

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