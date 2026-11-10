Pakistan Dominate Opening Day With 434 as Debutants Tayyab Arif and Arafat Minhas Impress Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan made a commanding statement on the opening day of their Test match against Sri Lanka, posting a formidable total of 434 before their bowlers struck back to leave the hosts reeling at 114 for three by stumps.

Debutants Steal the Show

The day belonged in large part to two fresh faces in the Pakistan lineup, with debutants Tayyab Arif and Arafat Minhas both delivering impressive performances that will have given their national selectors plenty of cause for satisfaction.

The pair announced themselves on the international stage with contributions that helped Pakistan build one of the more imposing first-innings totals seen in recent Test cricket. Their composed and confident displays under the pressure of debut appearances drew widespread praise from observers of the game.

Pakistan Put Sri Lanka Under Pressure

After completing their mammoth first innings, Pakistan's bowlers wasted little time in making inroads into the Sri Lankan batting lineup. Reducing the hosts to 114 for three before the close of play, the visitors firmly established themselves in the driver's seat heading into the second day.

Sri Lanka will need their remaining batters to dig deep and mount a substantial response if they are to avoid falling into a significant first-innings deficit. The loss of three top-order wickets has placed considerable pressure on the middle order to stabilise the innings.

A Challenging Road Ahead for the Hosts

With Pakistan having set such a lofty benchmark, Sri Lanka face an uphill battle to stay competitive in this Test. The burden now falls on the remaining batters to build partnerships and chip away at what is an imposing target, ensuring the match remains a contest as it progresses into the coming days.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be hoping for a spirited comeback when play resumes, with the second day's proceedings set to be crucial in shaping the outcome of this closely watched encounter.

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