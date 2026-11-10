Four Dead, Dozens Injured in Devastating Three-Bus Pile-Up Near Rambewa

A catastrophic collision involving three buses near the Rambewa Weli Oya junction has left four people dead and 76 others injured, police have confirmed, as authorities release further details surrounding the tragic incident.

What Happened

The fatal crash occurred at the Rambewa Weli Oya junction, where three buses were involved in a devastating pile-up. The collision resulted in four fatalities and sent dozens of passengers to hospital, with the injured toll reaching 76 individuals.

Police Response

Law enforcement authorities have since revealed additional details regarding the circumstances of the crash as investigations into the incident continue. Police teams were deployed to the scene following the collision, working alongside emergency responders to assist the injured and manage the aftermath of the wreckage.

Casualties and Emergency Response

Emergency medical services rushed the injured to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The scale of the crash, involving three separate buses, resulted in a significant number of casualties requiring urgent medical attention.

Four persons confirmed dead as a result of the collision

76 individuals reported injured and hospitalised

Three buses involved in the pile-up near Rambewa Weli Oya junction

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the precise cause of the accident. Road safety advocates are likely to call renewed attention to the dangers posed by heavy passenger vehicle accidents on Sri Lanka's regional road network in the wake of this tragedy.

Further updates are expected from police as the investigation progresses.

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