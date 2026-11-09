Sri Lanka's Former Excise Department Chief Nabbed Over Alleged Bribery by Cheque

Sri Lanka's former head of the Excise Department has been taken into custody by anti-corruption investigators after allegedly receiving bribes — unusually documented through cheque payments — in a case that has drawn significant public attention.

Former Official Faces Serious Corruption Charges

The arrest marks another significant development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to crack down on corruption within state institutions. The ex-chief of the Excise Department, a key government body responsible for regulating the production and distribution of liquor and other excisable goods across the island, is accused of accepting bribes during his tenure in office.

What makes this case particularly notable is the alleged method of payment. Rather than the cash transactions typically associated with bribery cases, investigators say the payments were made by cheque — leaving behind a clear paper trail that investigators were able to follow and use as evidence against the accused.

Anti-Corruption Authorities Move In

Sri Lankan authorities responsible for investigating bribery and corruption moved to arrest the former official following their inquiry into the alleged payments. The use of cheques as a vehicle for illicit payments is an uncommon feature in local corruption cases and is expected to significantly strengthen the prosecution's hand as proceedings move forward.

The Excise Department plays a critical regulatory role in Sri Lanka, overseeing licensing, enforcement, and revenue collection related to alcohol and other controlled substances. Corruption within such an institution can have far-reaching consequences for both government revenue and public trust.

Broader Context of Anti-Corruption Efforts

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of public officials in Sri Lanka, with authorities under increasing pressure from civil society and the international community to demonstrate accountability and transparency in governance. High-profile arrests of former state officials have become more frequent as investigative bodies assert greater independence.

Legal proceedings against the former excise chief are expected to continue as authorities build their case around the documentary evidence in hand. The public and watchdog organisations will be closely monitoring how the justice system handles this matter in the weeks and months ahead.