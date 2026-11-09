Heavy Thunderstorms and Intense Rainfall Above 100mm Forecast Across Sri Lanka Tonight and Tomorrow

Sri Lankans across the island are being urged to remain vigilant as meteorological authorities forecast widespread showers and thunderstorms expected to sweep through most parts of the country tonight and continue into tomorrow.

Intense Rainfall Warning Issued

Weather forecasters have warned that rainfall levels could exceed 100mm in certain areas, classifying the anticipated downpours as heavy and potentially disruptive. Such volumes of rain within a short period can pose significant risks, including flash flooding, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying regions.

Island-Wide Impact Expected

Unlike localised weather events, the forecast indicates that the majority of Sri Lanka's provinces are likely to experience adverse conditions. Residents in both urban centres and rural communities should take precautionary measures ahead of the anticipated storms.

Safety Precautions Advised

Authorities and weather officials are encouraging the public to take the following steps during this period of inclement weather:

Avoid travelling unnecessarily during peak storm periods, particularly at night

Stay clear of riverbanks, drainage canals, and flood-prone areas

Secure outdoor belongings and structures that may be vulnerable to strong winds

Keep emergency contact numbers readily accessible

Monitor official updates from the Department of Meteorology regularly

Heightened Risk of Secondary Hazards

Rainfall exceeding 100mm significantly increases the likelihood of secondary hazards such as landslides in hilly and mountainous districts. Communities in areas such as Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Kegalle, and Ratnapura — which are historically susceptible to such events — are advised to exercise particular caution.

Residents are strongly encouraged to heed all warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation and the Disaster Management Centre, and to evacuate immediately if instructed to do so by local authorities.

The public is reminded that weather conditions can change rapidly, and it is essential to stay informed through official channels and credible news sources throughout the night and into the following day.

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