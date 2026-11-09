Pakistan Post Solid 281 as Four Batters Reach Half-Centuries Against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan put up a commendable batting display in the opening day of their Test match against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, reaching a competitive total on the back of four half-centuries after the visitors chose to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Sri Lanka Opt to Bowl, Pakistan Respond Strongly

Sri Lanka's decision to field first on the Rawalpindi pitch did not quite pay the dividends their captain had hoped for, as Pakistan's batting lineup proved resilient throughout the day. Rather than crumbling under the pressure of bowling conditions, the home side's batters took turns stepping up to construct a solid innings.

Four Pakistani batters reached the fifty-run mark during the innings, providing the backbone of a disciplined and determined team effort. The contributions were spread across the order, ensuring that no single collapse could derail the innings significantly.

Balanced Contributions Across the Order

The Pakistan innings was characterised by composure and patience rather than aggression, with multiple batters opting to build their innings carefully before accelerating. Each of the four half-century makers played a crucial role in keeping the scoreboard ticking and denying Sri Lanka's bowlers any prolonged period of dominance.

Four separate Pakistani batters recorded half-centuries during the innings.

Sri Lanka elected to bowl first after winning the toss in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan's batting order showed depth and resilience throughout the day's play.

Sri Lanka's Bowling Challenge

The Sri Lankan bowling attack toiled hard on the Rawalpindi surface but struggled to consistently break through the Pakistan middle order. While they managed to pick up wickets at intervals, they were unable to string together the kind of sustained pressure that leads to batting collapses, allowing Pakistan to post a respectable total by the close of play.

The match in Rawalpindi represents an important contest for both sides as they look to assert themselves in the ongoing Test series. Sri Lanka will be hoping their batters can respond in kind when their turn comes at the crease, while Pakistan will look to their bowlers to capitalise on the foundation laid by the batters.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka and across the subcontinent will be watching closely as the match develops over the remaining days of play.

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