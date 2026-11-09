Old Video of Ulapane Thero Being Chased Falsely Circulated as Recent Incident, Fact-Checkers Confirm

Viral video misleads social media users with false context

A video purportedly showing Ven. Ulapane Sumangala Thero being chased by supporters of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has been circulating on social media with claims that the incident occurred recently. However, fact-checkers have confirmed that the footage is not new — it dates back to July 2022.

What the video actually shows

The clip in question captures a tense moment involving the prominent Buddhist monk, and has been shared widely online accompanied by commentary suggesting the event took place in the current political climate. Many users appear to have accepted the misleading framing at face value, spreading the video further without verifying its origins.

Fact-checking organisation Fact Crescendo Sri Lanka investigated the claims and established that the video originates from July 2022, a period of significant political upheaval in Sri Lanka, and bears no relation to any recent incident.

Misinformation remains a persistent concern

This case highlights the ongoing challenge of decontextualised video content being recycled on social media platforms to suit current narratives. Old footage is frequently stripped of its original context and reshared during politically sensitive periods, making it difficult for ordinary users to distinguish between genuine breaking news and manipulated content.

Fact-checkers have urged the public to exercise caution before sharing videos or images that carry inflammatory claims, particularly those involving religious figures or political personalities.

Public urged to verify before sharing

Media literacy advocates in Sri Lanka continue to stress the importance of cross-checking information through credible sources before amplifying content on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and X. Sharing unverified footage, especially content that could inflame communal or political tensions, carries serious social consequences.

Readers are encouraged to consult established fact-checking platforms when encountering viral claims that seem designed to provoke strong emotional reactions.