Sri Lanka Hosts Landmark Investor Forum in India to Showcase Colombo Port City Opportunities

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step in strengthening its economic relationship with India by hosting the inaugural Colombo Port City Investor Forum on Indian soil, an event designed to attract Indian capital and business interest to one of South Asia's most ambitious development projects.

A New Chapter in Bilateral Economic Relations

The forum marks a milestone in India–Sri Lanka ties, bringing together investors, business leaders, and policymakers to spotlight the Colombo Port City as a premier destination for foreign direct investment. The event underscores Sri Lanka's determination to position the Port City as a world-class international financial and commercial hub capable of competing with established centres across the region.

Organisers used the platform to present the Port City's unique value proposition, highlighting its special economic zone status, favourable regulatory framework, and strategic location along major global shipping lanes — factors that make it particularly attractive to Indian businesses seeking a gateway to broader South Asian and international markets.

India as a Key Investment Partner

India remains one of Sri Lanka's most important economic partners, and the choice to hold the inaugural edition of this forum in India reflects the growing appetite on both sides to deepen commercial and financial engagement. Officials and representatives associated with the Port City project used the occasion to outline investment opportunities spanning financial services, technology, real estate, and hospitality.

The forum also served as a platform to address investor concerns and clarify the legal and operational structures governing businesses operating within the Colombo Port City Special Economic Zone, which functions under a distinct legislative framework separate from Sri Lanka's general legal system.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

The event carries added weight given Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to rebuild its economy following the severe financial crisis of recent years. Attracting substantial foreign investment is widely regarded as essential to sustaining the country's economic recovery, and the Colombo Port City has been identified as a flagship vehicle for drawing in long-term capital.

The Colombo Port City spans approximately 269 hectares of reclaimed land adjacent to the existing Colombo city centre.

It is envisioned as a mixed-use development encompassing financial services, retail, hospitality, and residential zones.

The project operates under a dedicated regulatory authority established by an act of Parliament.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that the forum would translate into concrete investment commitments, with further engagement planned to follow up with interested Indian businesses and institutions in the months ahead.

The inaugural forum in India signals Sri Lanka's proactive outreach to one of the region's largest pools of private capital, as the island nation works to cement its reputation as an open and investor-friendly destination in South Asia.

Further forums targeting other key markets are expected to be announced as the Colombo Port City continues its drive to build an international investor base.