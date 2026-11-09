Viral Claim of Rs. 80,000 Public Sector Pay Rise in Budget 2027 Misleads — It's Part of an Existing Plan

A claim circulating widely on social media suggesting that the government is set to announce a dramatic public sector salary increase — ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 80,000 — as part of Budget 2027 has been found to be misleading, according to fact-checkers monitoring misinformation in Sri Lanka.

What the Claim Says

Posts shared across multiple platforms have framed the proposed pay hike as a fresh and significant budgetary announcement, implying that the government is planning a new, standalone salary scheme for public servants to be introduced in the 2027 Budget cycle. The posts gained considerable traction among government employees and the general public, many of whom expressed both excitement and scepticism.

The Reality: Phase Three of an Existing Framework

Fact-checkers have confirmed that the salary adjustment being referenced is not a new proposal at all. It forms part of Phase Three of an already-established public sector salary revision plan that was announced and structured well before discussions around Budget 2027 began. The increments being cited fall within a phased rollout that the government had previously committed to, meaning no new policy decision is being introduced.

The salary revision is part of a multi-phase government plan already in progress

Phase Three was always intended to be implemented in this period

The Budget 2027 framing is misleading and presents existing policy as a new announcement

Why This Matters

The spread of such misleading content is particularly consequential in Sri Lanka's current economic climate, where public sector workers remain acutely sensitive to wage-related announcements. Presenting a pre-existing commitment as a fresh budget promise can distort public understanding of government policy and create unrealistic expectations.

Fact-checkers stressed that while the salary increases are real and form part of a legitimate government plan, attributing them specifically to Budget 2027 as though they represent a new initiative is factually inaccurate.

A Reminder on Viral Claims

Sri Lankan authorities and media watchdogs have repeatedly urged the public to verify salary, subsidy, and benefit-related announcements through official government sources before sharing them online. With budget season often triggering a surge in financially themed misinformation, readers are encouraged to exercise caution and consult credible outlets before drawing conclusions from social media posts.

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