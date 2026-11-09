Sri Lanka Cricket Confirms Mandaitivu Stadium Work to Restart After Approvals Granted

Construction of the long-delayed cricket stadium on Mandaitivu island in the Northern Province is set to resume after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that all necessary approvals have been secured to move the project forward.

Project Back on Track

The proposed stadium, which had been stalled due to regulatory and administrative hurdles, will now proceed following confirmation from Sri Lanka Cricket that the required clearances are in place. The development has been welcomed by cricket enthusiasts and community members in the North, where infrastructure investment has historically lagged behind other parts of the island.

Sri Lanka Cricket's announcement signals a renewed commitment to expanding the sport's footprint beyond the traditional cricketing heartlands of Colombo and the southern regions, bringing professional-standard facilities to communities that have long been underserved.

Significance for the North

Mandaitivu, a small island accessible by ferry from Jaffna, has a close-knit community with a passionate interest in cricket. The establishment of a proper stadium facility is expected to provide local youth with greater opportunities to develop their game and access structured coaching and competitive play at a higher level.

Supporters of the project have argued that quality sporting infrastructure in the Northern Province could play a meaningful role in nurturing talent from the region and integrating it into the national cricketing pipeline — an outcome that would benefit Sri Lankan cricket as a whole.

Calls for Timely Completion

While the resumption of construction has been greeted positively, stakeholders and community representatives are urging Sri Lanka Cricket and relevant authorities to ensure there are no further delays. Previous interruptions to the project drew criticism and raised concerns about the seriousness of institutional commitment to developing cricket in the North.

All required approvals have been officially secured, according to Sri Lanka Cricket

The stadium is located on Mandaitivu island in the Northern Province

The project aims to boost cricketing opportunities for youth in the region

Earlier construction had been halted due to administrative and regulatory issues

With the green light now given, attention turns to the pace and quality of the construction work ahead, as local communities and cricket administrators alike hope to see the facility completed and operational without further setback.