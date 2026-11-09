Beyond the Billboards: Why Colombo's Flooding Crisis Demands More Than a Week's Attention

A City Selling Itself to the World While Fighting Its Own Streets

Colombo has been working hard in recent weeks to position itself as a premier destination for international tourism and business. High-profile promotional drives, including the Sri Lanka MICE Expo, have cast the capital as a modern, investor-ready city capable of hosting world-class events. Yet while those billboards shine, the streets beneath them have been telling a very different story.

Floods That Refuse to Be Forgotten

Recurring flooding across key parts of Colombo has once again exposed a troubling gap between the image the city projects and the reality its residents endure. For many Sri Lankans, the sight of waterlogged roads, submerged vehicles and displaced families is not a shock — it is a seasonal ritual that authorities have consistently failed to break.

For years, a quiet institutional assumption has governed the response to such crises: wait it out, issue a statement, and trust that public frustration will fade within a week. That approach, observers and urban governance experts now argue, is no longer sustainable — if it ever was.

The Cost of Reactive Governance

Retired Senior Superintendent of Police Mahil Dole, writing on the subject, has drawn attention to the stark contradiction at the heart of Colombo's current moment. The city cannot credibly market itself to foreign investors and tourists while its drainage infrastructure buckles under moderate rainfall and its residents wade through knee-deep floodwater on roads that should have been fixed years ago.

The criticism is not merely aesthetic. Flooding causes measurable economic damage — to small businesses, to daily wage earners who cannot reach work, to property owners and to the tourism industry itself. A delegate attending an international conference who witnesses a flooded city centre carries that image home.

What Proactive Governance Would Actually Look Like

Addressing Colombo's flood vulnerability is not a mystery. Urban planners and engineers have long identified the core issues:

Outdated and poorly maintained drainage networks unable to handle current rainfall volumes

Rapid and often unregulated construction that reduces natural water absorption

Encroachment on waterways and low-lying land that once served as natural buffers

Weak inter-agency coordination between municipal, provincial and national bodies

Solutions exist. What has been lacking is the political will to implement them systematically, fund them adequately and hold relevant authorities accountable when deadlines are missed.

A Turning Point in Public Patience

What may be shifting, however, is the tolerance of Colombo's residents. A population that has lived through years of economic hardship and political turbulence is increasingly unwilling to accept performative governance — announcements without delivery, investigations without consequence and promises reset with every new administration.

The demand now being heard from citizens, civil society voices and commentators alike is straightforward: match the energy spent on international promotion with equal or greater energy spent on solving the problems that undermine that very promotion.

Reputation Is Built on the Ground

Sri Lanka's recovery and its ambition to grow as a business and tourism hub are legitimate and important national goals. But a city's reputation is not built in expo halls alone. It is built — or damaged — on its streets, in its neighbourhoods and in the daily experience of the people who live and work within it.

If Colombo is serious about the future it is advertising, the time for treating each flood as a forgettable inconvenience has passed. What is needed now is governance that acts before the water rises — not after it recedes.