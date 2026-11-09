Kalmunai High Court Quashes Eastern Provincial Council's Appointment of Animal Production and Health Director

The Kalmunai High Court has struck down an appointment made to the post of Provincial Director of Animal Production and Health, dealing a significant blow to the Eastern Provincial Council's Public Service Commission.

Court Ruling

High Court Judge A. Judeson issued the ruling, formally quashing the appointment that had been made by the Public Service Commission of the Eastern Provincial Council. The decision came following a petition filed before the court challenging the validity of the appointment.

Background

The post of Provincial Director of Animal Production and Health plays a key role in overseeing livestock and animal health services within the Eastern Province. The appointment had come under legal scrutiny, prompting the petition that ultimately led to the court's intervention.

Judge Judeson's ruling effectively nullifies the appointment, raising questions about the selection process followed by the Eastern Provincial Council's Public Service Commission in filling the senior administrative position.

Implications

The decision underscores the judiciary's continued role in ensuring accountability and due process in public sector appointments across Sri Lanka's provincial administrations. The Eastern Provincial Council will now be required to revisit the appointment process for the position in accordance with established regulations and legal requirements.

Further details regarding the grounds cited in the original petition and the court's full reasoning are expected to emerge as the matter progresses.