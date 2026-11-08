Cement Prices Rise as Companies Cite Higher Production Costs

Sri Lankan cement manufacturers have raised the retail price of a 50-kilogram bag of cement by Rs. 100, citing an increase in production costs as the driving factor behind the revision.

Prior to the adjustment, a 50 kg bag of cement was retailing at prices ranging between Rs. 2,100 and Rs. 2,250 depending on the brand. Following the latest price hike, consumers can now expect to pay between Rs. 2,200 and Rs. 2,350 for the same quantity.

Impact on Construction Sector

The price increase is likely to be felt across Sri Lanka's construction industry, which continues to rely heavily on cement as a core building material. Both large-scale infrastructure projects and individual homebuilders stand to be affected by the revision.

Cement companies have not provided a detailed breakdown of the specific cost pressures that led to the decision, but rising energy prices, import costs, and operational expenditure have been commonly cited challenges facing manufacturers in recent months.

Burden on Consumers

For ordinary Sri Lankans undertaking housing construction or renovation projects, the latest increase adds further financial strain at a time when the cost of living remains a significant concern across the country.

Previous price range: Rs. 2,100 – Rs. 2,250 per 50 kg bag

New price range: Rs. 2,200 – Rs. 2,350 per 50 kg bag

Price increase: Rs. 100 per bag

Industry observers note that repeated price adjustments in key construction materials could slow down housing and development activity, particularly among lower and middle-income households who are already managing tight budgets.

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