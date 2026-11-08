Beyond Tax Breaks: Is Sri Lanka Betting on the Wrong Strategy to Attract Foreign Investment?

As Sri Lanka continues its fragile economic recovery, attracting foreign direct investment has become a cornerstone of the government's growth agenda. Creating jobs, boosting exports and driving sustainable development all depend, to a significant degree, on drawing international capital into the country. But a critical question is emerging among economists and policy analysts: are tax concessions truly the most effective tool to achieve this goal?

The Appeal — and the Problem — With Tax Incentives

Tax concessions have long been a go-to instrument for governments seeking to make their economies more attractive to investors. On the surface, the logic is simple — reduce the tax burden and investors will come. Sri Lanka has increasingly leaned on preferential tax treatment as a central pillar of its investment promotion strategy.

However, analysts at the Advocata Institute argue that this growing reliance warrants serious reconsideration. While targeted tax incentives can encourage certain categories of investment, they carry significant trade-offs that policymakers cannot afford to ignore, particularly in a country still navigating the aftermath of a severe economic crisis.

What Investors Actually Look For

Research consistently shows that tax rates, while relevant, are rarely the primary factor driving investment decisions. Investors typically weigh a broader range of considerations before committing capital to a market, including:

Political stability and policy consistency

The quality and efficiency of regulatory frameworks

Access to skilled labour and reliable infrastructure

The rule of law and strength of contract enforcement

Market access and trade connectivity

When these fundamentals are weak, tax breaks alone are unlikely to compensate. A concessionary tax regime may attract short-term or footloose investment — capital that moves on the moment a more attractive offer emerges elsewhere — rather than the long-term, high-quality investment Sri Lanka genuinely needs.

The Hidden Cost of Concessions

Every tax concession granted to an investor represents foregone government revenue. For a country like Sri Lanka, which has been working to rebuild its fiscal position under an IMF-supported programme, this is not a trivial concern. When concessions are poorly targeted or broadly applied, they can erode the tax base without delivering commensurate economic returns.

The core issue is not whether tax concessions have any role to play, but whether Sri Lanka is relying on them too heavily as a substitute for deeper structural reforms that would make the country genuinely competitive.

There is also the question of fairness. When large foreign enterprises receive preferential treatment unavailable to domestic businesses, it distorts the competitive landscape and can undermine the very entrepreneurial ecosystem that a healthy economy depends upon.

A More Durable Path Forward

Rather than competing in a race to the bottom on tax rates — a contest Sri Lanka is ill-positioned to win against larger regional economies — policy experts suggest the country would benefit more from investing in the fundamentals that make an economy genuinely attractive over the long term.

This means streamlining business registration and licensing processes, strengthening judicial and regulatory institutions, upgrading port and energy infrastructure, and ensuring that trade and investment policies remain stable and predictable across changes in government.

Sri Lanka has real competitive advantages — a strategic location along major shipping routes, a relatively educated workforce and an improving business environment. The challenge is to build on these strengths through credible reform rather than short-term fiscal giveaways.

Time to Rethink the Strategy

None of this means tax policy is irrelevant to investment attraction. A simple, transparent and reasonably competitive tax system does matter. But there is a meaningful difference between a rational tax framework and a patchwork of discretionary concessions that may benefit well-connected firms while delivering limited broader economic value.

As Sri Lanka charts its path toward sustainable recovery and growth, policymakers would do well to ask whether the country's investment promotion strategy is truly built for the long run — or whether it is simply taking the path of least resistance.

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