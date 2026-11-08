SLPP Urges Sajith Premadasa to Intervene Over Parliamentary Concerns Involving Clergy and Judiciary

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has formally written to Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, calling on him to intervene in matters related to concerns involving Buddhist monks and members of the judiciary that have reportedly arisen within the parliamentary sphere.

Formal Request Submitted to Opposition Leader

The letter, submitted by the SLPP to Premadasa in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition, underscores the party's desire to seek cross-party cooperation on what it considers a matter of significant national sensitivity. The move signals that the SLPP views the issue as one requiring urgent attention at the highest levels of parliamentary leadership.

While the full details of the specific concerns outlined in the letter have not yet been made public, the involvement of both members of the Buddhist clergy and the judiciary suggests the matter carries both religious and legal weight — two areas of considerable public interest in Sri Lanka.

A Call for Cross-Party Cooperation

By reaching out to Premadasa, the SLPP appears to be stepping beyond party lines in pursuit of a resolution, reflecting the seriousness with which the party regards the situation. The Opposition Leader has not yet issued a formal public response to the correspondence.

Sri Lanka's political landscape has frequently seen issues involving the Buddhist clergy and the courts draw broad public and parliamentary attention, given the deep cultural and institutional significance both hold within the country.

Further developments are expected as the matter progresses through parliamentary channels and the Opposition considers its response to the SLPP's request.

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