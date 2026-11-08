Sri Lanka Customs Seizes Drones and Microphones Imported by MP Nalin Bandara

Sri Lanka Customs officials have seized a consignment of drones and microphones that were brought into the country by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Nalin Bandara, according to reports.

Items Intercepted at Customs

The electronic equipment, which included drones and microphones, was detained by Customs authorities upon arrival in Sri Lanka. The seizure was made following concerns over the proper declaration and importation procedures for the items in question.

Drones are classified as controlled items in Sri Lanka and are subject to strict regulations governing their importation, possession, and use. Individuals and entities seeking to bring such equipment into the country are required to adhere to specific customs and regulatory protocols.

MP Nalin Bandara Implicated

Nalin Bandara, a sitting Member of Parliament representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya opposition party, has been identified as the individual responsible for bringing the seized items into the country. The case has drawn public attention given the parliamentarian's prominent political standing.

Sri Lanka Customs is continuing its procedures in relation to the seized consignment. It remains to be seen whether further legal or regulatory action will be pursued in connection with the incident.

Growing Scrutiny on Drone Imports

This incident highlights the increasingly stringent oversight being applied by Sri Lankan authorities to the importation of drone technology and related electronic equipment. Customs officials have been stepping up inspections to ensure compliance with national regulations governing such items.

Further updates are expected as authorities complete their assessment of the seized consignment and determine the appropriate course of action.

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