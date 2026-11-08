Weather Alert: Low-Pressure System Expected to Form Over Bay of Bengal Around November 13

Meteorologists are closely monitoring conditions over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea, where a disturbed weather system is expected to develop into a low-pressure area around November 13.

What This Means for the Region

The anticipated formation of the low-pressure system has drawn the attention of weather authorities across South Asia, as such developments in the Bay of Bengal have historically influenced weather patterns across Sri Lanka and neighbouring countries.

A disturbed weather system forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea can bring significant changes in wind patterns, rainfall intensity, and sea conditions across the region, often affecting coastal and low-lying areas most severely.

Potential Impact on Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, situated in close proximity to the Bay of Bengal weather corridor, could experience increased rainfall and rough seas depending on the trajectory and intensity of the developing system. Residents in coastal districts and those dependent on fishing activities are advised to stay alert and monitor updates from the Department of Meteorology.

Coastal communities should remain vigilant as sea conditions may deteriorate.

Farmers and agricultural workers in potentially affected areas are urged to take precautionary measures.

The public is encouraged to follow official weather advisories closely as the situation develops.

Monitoring Continues

Weather officials are expected to issue further updates as the system progresses. The coming days will be critical in determining whether the disturbance intensifies and what impact it may have on Sri Lanka and the broader region.

Sri Lankans are advised to stay informed through official channels and take necessary precautions ahead of any potential adverse weather conditions associated with this developing system.

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