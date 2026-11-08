Wildlife Officers Defuse Illegal Trap Gun Planted Near Elephant Agbo's Territory in Anuradhapura

Wildlife officers have averted a potentially fatal incident after discovering and dismantling an illegally set trap gun positioned near a maize cultivation site in Anuradhapura, in close proximity to the area frequented by the well-known wild elephant Agbo.

Dangerous Device Located in Time

The trap gun, which had been clandestinely installed by unknown individuals, was found during a routine patrol by wildlife authorities in the region. Officers moved swiftly to disable the device before it could cause harm to any wildlife in the area, including the elephant known to roam nearby.

Trap guns are crude, homemade firearms typically rigged to fire automatically when an animal comes into contact with a trigger mechanism. They are widely condemned as indiscriminate and inhumane, posing a grave danger not only to wildlife but also to humans who may unknowingly wander into their range.

A Troubling Pattern in Human-Elephant Conflict Zones

The discovery highlights the persistent threat faced by wild elephants in Sri Lanka, particularly in agricultural border zones where human-elephant conflict remains a serious and ongoing challenge. Farmers frustrated by crop raids sometimes resort to illegal and deadly measures to protect their cultivations.

Trap guns are illegal under Sri Lankan wildlife protection laws

Such devices pose risks to both animals and unsuspecting humans

Anuradhapura remains one of the most active human-elephant conflict zones in the country

Agbo is among the elephants regularly monitored by wildlife authorities due to his movements through human-inhabited areas, making the find particularly alarming for conservationists and officers in the field.

Authorities Urge Public Cooperation

Wildlife officials have called on farming communities to report elephant activity through proper channels rather than resorting to dangerous and unlawful methods that risk the lives of both people and protected animals.

Investigations are currently underway to identify and prosecute those responsible for planting the illegal device. Wildlife officers have urged members of the public with any information related to the incident to come forward and assist authorities in their inquiry.

Sri Lanka is home to one of Asia's most significant wild elephant populations, and the protection of these animals remains a cornerstone of the country's conservation commitments.