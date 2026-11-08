Bangladesh Clinch Semi-Final Spot as Sri Lanka and Bhutan Share the Spoils

Bangladesh have secured their place in the semi-finals after Sri Lanka and Bhutan played out a draw, eliminating both sides from contention in the ongoing tournament.

The stalemate between Sri Lanka and Bhutan proved decisive in the group standings, as the result handed Bangladesh the advantage they needed to progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

A Draw That Decided the Group

Sri Lanka entered the match knowing that only a win would keep their semi-final hopes alive, but Bhutan proved resilient opponents, holding firm to deny the islanders the crucial victory they desperately needed.

The draw ultimately worked in Bangladesh's favour, allowing them to advance from the group stage and set up a semi-final appearance in what has been a tightly contested tournament.

Sri Lanka Bow Out

It is a disappointing exit for Sri Lanka, whose campaign ends at the group stage following their failure to secure maximum points against Bhutan. The result will serve as a sobering reminder of the fine margins that define tournament football at this level.

Bhutan, meanwhile, also bow out of the competition, though their battling display against Sri Lanka demonstrated their growing competitive spirit on the regional stage.

Bangladesh will now turn their attention to the semi-finals, where they will be looking to carry their momentum forward and mount a serious challenge for the title.

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