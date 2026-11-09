Parliamentary Oversight Committee Conducts On-Site Inspection of Colombo's Key Prison Facilities

A parliamentary delegation led by Dr. Najith Indika, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Governance, Justice and Civil Protection, has carried out a firsthand inspection of several major prison facilities in Colombo.

Dr. Indika, accompanied by fellow committee members, visited a number of correctional and detention institutions as part of the committee's oversight responsibilities. The facilities inspected during the visit included the Colombo Remand Prison, New Magazine Prison, the Women's Prison, Welikade Prison, and the Prison Hospital.

Oversight Role of the Parliamentary Committee

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Governance, Justice and Civil Protection holds a mandate to monitor and review the functioning of institutions falling under its purview, which includes the country's prison service. Such on-site visits are considered a critical component of the committee's work, allowing members to assess conditions directly rather than relying solely on official reports.

Sri Lanka's prison system has long faced scrutiny over issues including overcrowding, healthcare access for inmates, and overall conditions within remand and convicted prisoner facilities. Parliamentary-level inspections of this nature are seen as an important mechanism for holding relevant authorities accountable and driving meaningful reform within the justice sector.

Colombo Remand Prison

New Magazine Prison

Women's Prison

Welikade Prison

Prison Hospital

The committee's visit signals continued parliamentary attention to the state of Sri Lanka's correctional institutions at a time when calls for prison reform remain prominent in public discourse.