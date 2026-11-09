Accor's Pullman Brand Makes Grand Sri Lanka Debut with Two Premier Properties

Global hospitality giant Accor has officially planted its Pullman flag in Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone for the country's luxury tourism sector with the simultaneous arrival of two prestigious properties — Pullman Colombo Downtown and Pullman Bentota Resort & Spa.

A Landmark Evening in Colombo

The brand's much-anticipated Sri Lankan debut was celebrated in style on November 4, 2026, at the Vistas Rooftop Bar within Pullman Colombo Downtown. The exclusive gathering brought together industry stakeholders, hospitality professionals, and distinguished guests to mark the occasion, signalling a new chapter for upscale accommodation in the island nation.

Pullman's Philosophy of Exchange

Pullman, one of Accor's internationally recognised upper-upscale brands, has built its global identity around the concept of meaningful exchange — connecting travellers, cultures, and communities through thoughtfully designed spaces and world-class service. The Sri Lanka entry represents a natural extension of that vision into one of South Asia's most dynamic tourism destinations.

Two Distinct Destinations

The dual-property launch offers guests two very different yet equally compelling experiences:

Pullman Colombo Downtown — positioned at the heart of the capital, catering to business and leisure travellers seeking a sophisticated urban retreat.

— positioned at the heart of the capital, catering to business and leisure travellers seeking a sophisticated urban retreat. Pullman Bentota Resort & Spa — set along Sri Lanka's famed southern coastline, offering a premium beach and wellness escape in one of the country's most beloved resort destinations.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Tourism Ambitions

The arrival of Pullman is widely seen as a vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's recovering and expanding tourism industry. With the country actively working to attract higher-spending visitors and elevate its international hospitality profile, the entry of a globally recognised Accor brand adds considerable weight to those ambitions.

Pullman's debut in Sri Lanka underscores the growing international appetite for premium travel experiences on the island, and positions the country more competitively on the global luxury tourism map.

The twin launch is expected to generate new employment opportunities, stimulate ancillary tourism businesses, and raise service benchmarks across the broader hospitality sector in Sri Lanka.

Related Video