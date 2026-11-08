UAE Embassy Issues Official Notice to Emirati Citizens Residing in Sri Lanka

The UAE Embassy in Colombo has issued a formal notice directed at United Arab Emirates citizens currently living in or visiting Sri Lanka, according to a communication from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The notice, circulated through official diplomatic channels, represents a standard exercise by the Emirati government to maintain direct communication with its nationals abroad and ensure their welfare and safety while residing in a foreign country.

Embassy Outreach to Emirati Nationals

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs regularly coordinates with its overseas missions to keep Emirati citizens informed of any important updates, advisories, or requirements that may affect them during their time abroad. The embassy in Colombo serves as the primary point of contact for UAE nationals in Sri Lanka for all consular and diplomatic matters.

UAE citizens in Sri Lanka are encouraged to stay in close contact with the embassy and ensure their registration details are kept up to date, enabling the mission to reach them promptly in the event of any urgent communication.

Advice for UAE Nationals in Sri Lanka

Register your presence and contact details with the UAE Embassy in Colombo

Monitor official communications from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Contact the embassy directly for any consular assistance or clarification regarding the notice

UAE nationals requiring further information or consular support are advised to reach out to the UAE Embassy in Colombo through its official channels for guidance and assistance.