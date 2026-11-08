Sri Lankan Diaspora Remittances Surge to USD 735.6 Million in October

Record Inflows Reflect Growing Confidence in Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

Sri Lankans living and working abroad remitted a substantial USD 735.6 million to their home country during the month of October, underscoring the vital role the diaspora continues to play in supporting Sri Lanka's fragile but recovering economy.

The figures highlight the consistent financial lifeline provided by overseas Sri Lankan workers and expatriates, whose regular remittances have become one of the country's most dependable sources of foreign exchange earnings.

A Critical Pillar of Foreign Exchange Earnings

Worker remittances have long been recognised as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's balance of payments, particularly during periods of economic stress. The October inflow adds to what has been a broadly positive trend in remittance receipts throughout the year, as the country works to stabilise its external finances following the severe economic crisis of recent years.

Economists and policymakers have repeatedly emphasised that steady remittance flows help the Central Bank of Sri Lanka maintain its foreign reserves, service external debt obligations, and stabilise the Sri Lankan rupee against major currencies.

Diaspora Communities Continue to Step Up

Sri Lankan migrant workers are spread across numerous regions globally, with significant communities based in the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Many of these individuals send a substantial portion of their earnings back home each month to support their families and contribute to the broader national economy.

Remittances contribute significantly to household incomes across Sri Lanka

Foreign currency inflows help reduce pressure on the rupee

Steady remittance growth supports the rebuilding of national foreign reserves

Authorities have in recent months introduced policy measures aimed at encouraging overseas Sri Lankans to channel their remittances through formal banking and financial channels, rather than informal money transfer networks, in order to maximise the macroeconomic benefit of these inflows.

Positive Signal for Sri Lanka's Economic Outlook

The USD 735.6 million recorded in October represents a meaningful contribution to the national economy at a time when Sri Lanka is navigating the terms of its international debt restructuring programme and working to restore investor confidence.

As the country continues on its path toward economic stabilisation, the unwavering financial support of the Sri Lankan diaspora remains one of the most tangible and consistent expressions of solidarity from overseas communities with their homeland.

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