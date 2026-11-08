Kandy National Hospital Battles Flooding as Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc on OPD Ward

Heavy rainfall has caused significant flooding at Kandy National Hospital, with a section of the ground floor of the Outpatient Department (OPD) bearing the brunt of the damage, prompting authorities to launch immediate restoration efforts.

Flooding Disrupts Key Hospital Area

The inundation struck one of the hospital's most heavily utilised areas, raising serious concerns about the continuity of medical services at one of Sri Lanka's most prominent public health institutions. The ground floor of the OPD, which serves hundreds of patients daily, was left submerged following the downpour.

Hospital authorities moved swiftly to assess the extent of the damage and put restoration measures in place, aiming to minimise disruption to patients and medical staff dependent on the facility.

Restoration Work Underway

Work to restore the affected areas is currently in progress, with staff and maintenance teams mobilised to clear floodwaters and ensure the department is returned to operational condition as quickly as possible.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of critical public infrastructure to extreme weather events, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to experience intense seasonal rainfall across many parts of the island.

A Wake-Up Call for Infrastructure Preparedness

Kandy National Hospital remains one of the most vital healthcare centres serving the Central Province and surrounding regions. Any prolonged disruption to its services could have a direct impact on thousands of patients who rely on the facility for essential medical care.

Authorities have yet to issue a full statement on the timeline for complete restoration, but hospital management is understood to be working urgently to bring all affected services back to normal.

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