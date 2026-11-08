GMOA to Stage Colombo Protest Over Doctors' Economic Grievances

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) has announced plans to hold a protest in Colombo on November 10, citing what the organisation describes as ongoing economic injustices being faced by government doctors across Sri Lanka.

Doctors Take to the Streets

The GMOA, which represents thousands of medical officers employed in the state health sector, confirmed that the demonstration would be staged in the capital as part of its efforts to draw attention to unresolved grievances affecting the medical profession.

The association has long maintained that government doctors face significant financial disadvantages compared to their counterparts in other professional sectors, and that successive administrations have failed to adequately address their concerns.

Economic Concerns at the Heart of the Dispute

Among the key issues driving the planned protest are what the GMOA characterises as economic inequities that have left government medical officers in a difficult financial position. The association argues that salary structures and allowances for state doctors have not kept pace with the rising cost of living in Sri Lanka.

The protest is expected to bring together a significant number of government medical officers from across the country, converging on Colombo to make their voices heard before the relevant authorities.

Calls for Government Action

The GMOA has urged the government to engage with the medical profession and find lasting solutions to the concerns raised, warning that failure to do so could lead to further industrial action. The association emphasised that its members remain committed to patient care but stressed that their own welfare could not continue to be overlooked.

Sri Lanka's public health sector relies heavily on government medical officers to deliver essential services to millions of citizens island-wide, and any sustained disruption to their work could have far-reaching consequences for the country's healthcare system.

Further details regarding the specific demands and the format of the November 10 demonstration are expected to be announced by the GMOA in the coming days.