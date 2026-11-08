Sri Lanka's Gross Official Reserves Rise to USD 7.09 Billion in October

Sri Lanka's gross official reserves climbed to USD 7.09 billion by the end of October 2026, marking a continued strengthening of the country's external financial position, according to the latest available data.

A Sign of Economic Recovery

The figure represents a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery journey, as the island nation continues to rebuild its foreign reserve buffers following the devastating financial crisis that brought the country to its knees in 2022.

Healthy foreign reserves are a critical indicator of a nation's ability to meet its international payment obligations, stabilise its currency, and maintain confidence among foreign investors and creditors.

Rebuilding Confidence

The steady accumulation of reserves reflects the positive momentum generated through Sri Lanka's engagement with the International Monetary Fund and the broader structural reforms undertaken as part of the country's economic stabilisation programme.

Gross official reserves stood at USD 7.09 billion at end-October 2026

The figure signals continued improvement in Sri Lanka's external sector

Strong reserves help support exchange rate stability and investor confidence

Analysts have pointed to improved export earnings, steady worker remittances, and recovering tourism revenues as key drivers behind the sustained build-up in reserves over recent months.

What This Means for Sri Lankans

For ordinary Sri Lankans, rising foreign reserves translate into greater macroeconomic stability, reduced risk of import shortages, and a more predictable economic environment — all of which are essential as the country works to restore living standards and attract foreign investment.

Authorities are expected to release a full breakdown of the reserve composition and import cover ratio in the coming weeks as part of the central bank's regular reporting cycle.