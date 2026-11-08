Sri Lanka Revives SWAT Training Programme for Maldives After 13-Year Hiatus

Sri Lanka has resumed its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) training programme for the Maldives, marking the revival of a significant security cooperation initiative that had remained dormant for 13 years.

A Long-Awaited Resumption

The relaunch of the training programme signals a renewed commitment between the two neighbouring island nations to strengthen law enforcement capabilities and regional security ties. The SWAT training, which had lapsed over a decade ago, is now once again being conducted with Maldivian personnel receiving specialised tactical instruction from Sri Lankan authorities.

Building Regional Security Cooperation

Sri Lanka has long been regarded as a key partner in security capacity-building within the South Asian region. The resumption of this programme underscores the importance both countries place on maintaining robust bilateral relations, particularly in the area of law enforcement and counter-terrorism preparedness.

The SWAT training programme had been inactive for 13 years prior to its resumption

The initiative reflects growing security cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Maldives

Sri Lankan authorities are providing specialised tactical training to Maldivian personnel

Strengthening Ties Between Two Island Nations

The revival of this programme comes at a time when regional security dynamics continue to evolve, making such bilateral cooperation increasingly relevant. For Sri Lanka, resuming the training role reinforces its standing as a valuable partner in supporting the defence and law enforcement capabilities of its neighbours in the Indian Ocean region.

The development is expected to contribute positively to the operational readiness of Maldivian security forces, while also deepening the longstanding friendship between Colombo and Malé.

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