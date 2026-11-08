Sri Lanka Customs Detains 39 Drones Smuggled by SJB Parliamentarian

Sri Lanka Customs authorities have detained 39 drones that were brought into the country by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, raising serious questions about the conduct of an elected official at the nation's borders.

Drones Brought in from Singapore

The unmanned aerial devices, commonly known as drones, were transported from Singapore and intercepted by Customs officials upon arrival in Sri Lanka. The detention of such a significant quantity of drones by a sitting parliamentarian has drawn considerable attention, as the import of such equipment is subject to strict regulatory oversight in the country.

Customs Takes Action

Sri Lanka Customs, which is mandated to enforce the nation's import and export regulations, moved swiftly to detain the consignment pending further investigation. Officials are expected to examine whether the proper import procedures and declarations were followed in bringing the devices into the country.

Concerns Over Regulatory Compliance

The incident has sparked public concern over whether members of parliament are adhering to the same legal standards expected of ordinary citizens when importing goods. Drones are classified as regulated items in Sri Lanka, requiring proper permits and customs declarations due to their potential use in surveillance and other sensitive activities.

No official statement had been issued by MP Nalin Bandara Jayamaha or the SJB at the time of this report. Further details are expected to emerge as Customs authorities continue their inquiry into the matter.