Sri Lanka's former Navy Commander has spoken out strongly against the involvement of external military powers in the South China Sea, warning that such interference is a primary driver of instability and chaos in the strategically vital waterway.

A Seasoned Voice on Regional Security

The retired naval chief, drawing on decades of maritime and defence experience, argued that the South China Sea — one of the world's busiest and most geopolitically sensitive bodies of water — would be far better served by allowing regional nations to resolve their disputes through dialogue rather than through the provocative projection of outside military force.

His remarks reflect a perspective that resonates with a number of nations in the Global South, including Sri Lanka, which has long championed a policy of non-alignment and peaceful resolution of international disputes.

Calls for Regional Solutions

The former commander stressed that the introduction of external military assets into the South China Sea does not contribute to stability but instead escalates tensions and raises the risk of miscalculation between competing powers. He called on nations outside the immediate region to exercise restraint and respect the sovereign rights of littoral states.

Outside military involvement does not bring peace — it brings chaos to the South China Sea.

His comments come at a time when the South China Sea remains a flashpoint, with competing territorial claims from several Southeast Asian nations and an increasingly assertive military presence from powers beyond the region.

Sri Lanka's Broader Stance

Sri Lanka has historically sought to maintain balanced relationships with major global powers, including both China and Western nations, while advocating for multilateral approaches to security challenges. The former navy chief's position aligns with that broader diplomatic tradition, emphasising that peace in the Indo-Pacific must be built on cooperation rather than confrontation.

Analysts observe that voices from smaller but strategically located island nations like Sri Lanka carry particular weight in debates over maritime security, given the country's own position along major Indian Ocean shipping lanes.

The South China Sea sees an estimated three trillion US dollars in global trade pass through it annually, making its stability a matter of profound economic as well as security importance for Sri Lanka and the wider region.