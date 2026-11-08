Three Arrested Over Trincomalee Three-Wheeler Shooting Incident

Police have apprehended three suspects, including the individual believed to have fired the shots, in connection with a brazen shooting that targeted passengers travelling in a three-wheeler in Trincomalee.

The arrest of the alleged gunman along with two other suspects marks a swift development in a case that has raised serious concerns about public safety in the Eastern Province town.

Passengers Targeted in Broad Daylight Attack

The incident, which involved an armed attack on occupants of a three-wheeler — one of the most common modes of transport used by ordinary Sri Lankans — has sent shockwaves through the local community in Trincomalee.

Three-wheelers remain a vital means of daily transportation for residents across the island, and attacks of this nature are seen as a direct threat to civilian safety on public roads.

Suspects in Custody

Authorities confirmed that all three suspects are currently in custody as investigations into the shooting continue. Police are working to establish the motive behind the attack and determine whether the incident is linked to any broader criminal activity in the region.

The arrests are expected to provide investigators with crucial leads as they piece together the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Further details are anticipated as the investigation progresses, with authorities urging anyone with additional information related to the incident to come forward and assist police.

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