Opposition Grows Against Proposed PST and Online Safety Legislation in Sri Lanka

Civil Society and Opposition Voices Raise Alarm Over Controversial Bills

Mounting public resistance is emerging across Sri Lanka against two proposed pieces of legislation — the Personal Safety Tax (PST) Bill and the Online Content (OC) Bill — with critics arguing that the measures pose serious threats to civil liberties, economic wellbeing, and freedom of expression in the country.

Demonstrations and Calls for Withdrawal

Protests have been gathering momentum in recent days, drawing in a broad coalition of concerned citizens, opposition politicians, journalists, and civil society organisations. Demonstrators have taken to the streets in several parts of the island, demanding that the government withdraw or substantially revise both bills before they are advanced further in Parliament.

Critics of the legislation argue that the bills, if enacted in their current form, could have far-reaching consequences for ordinary Sri Lankans. Opponents of the PST Bill have raised concerns about the financial burden it would impose on households already grappling with the country's prolonged economic difficulties, while opponents of the OC Bill warn that it could be used to suppress online dissent and curtail press freedom.

Key Concerns Highlighted by Protesters

The PST Bill is seen by many as an additional financial strain on citizens still recovering from Sri Lanka's economic crisis.

The OC Bill has drawn particular criticism from media organisations and digital rights advocates who fear it could be weaponised against journalists and social media users.

Civil society groups have called for wider public consultations before either bill is passed into law.

Opposition parliamentarians have vowed to challenge both pieces of legislation within Parliament.

Government Stance

The government has thus far defended the proposed legislation, maintaining that the bills serve legitimate public interest objectives. Officials have indicated that the measures are intended to strengthen regulatory frameworks in line with modern governance needs, though they have not yet provided detailed public responses to the specific concerns raised by protesters.

Critics insist that the speed with which the bills are being pushed through the legislative process leaves insufficient room for meaningful public debate or democratic scrutiny.

Wider Implications

The controversy surrounding the two bills comes at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its slow recovery from the economic crisis that triggered widespread unrest in 2022. Many observers note that public trust in government institutions remains fragile, and that pushing through contentious legislation without adequate consultation risks further eroding confidence among the population.

As pressure from protest groups continues to build, all eyes will be on Parliament in the coming weeks to see whether the government moves to address the concerns raised or presses ahead with the bills as drafted.

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